Torino: President Cairo backs Mazzarri, urges players to give more
26 October at 14:35Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s President Urbano Cairo has once again backed manager Walter Mazzarri, as per Tuttosport.
The former Inter Milan manager is under pressure after the Turin-based club managed to gather just 10 points from first eight league matches.
It was reported on Friday that the 58-year-old has been given three matches to turn things around in order to secure his job.
However, Cairo backed Mazzarri while meeting the team and urged the players to give more on the pitch for the coach and the club.
