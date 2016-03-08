"Niang? No, I didn't talk to Nice about him, I don't even know the directors at Nice. He returned to the squad just a few days ago and that is why he didn't play today. Time is needed for his recovery.

"Belotti? It was a nice goal and I thought he played well, just like the rest of the group. The transfer market? Petrachi takes care of it, so you would have to ask him. We still have until August 17 before the market closes, we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Andrea Belotti scored the only goal in Torino's 1-0 win against Nice, finding the back of the net after just ten minutes of play.