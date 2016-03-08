Torino president: 'We feel sorry for Milan'
30 June at 17:30Torino president Urbano Cairo has given an interview to Radio Sportiva about AC Milan's exclusion from the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League and, therefore, Torino's resulting inclusion in the tournament:
"Torino's participation in Europa League is well deserved. It would have been the only time with 63 points in the league for a team not to go to Europe in recent years. Great satisfaction for us after a really important season, even if we feel sorry for the Milan."
