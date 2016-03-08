Torino reach Europa League third qualifying round after 7-1 aggregate win over Debrecen
01 August at 21:45Torino defeated Hungarian side Debrecen 4-1 earlier today to claim a 7-1 aggregate victory over their opponents in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. This puts the side into the third qualifying round as they attempt to make the most of the opportunity handed to them because of AC Milan's decision to request exclusion from this year's tournament.
Goals from Simone Zaza, Armando Izzo, Andrea Belotti and Vincenzo Millico gifted the Turin side a place in the next stage, as the Serie A side dismissed their opponents with ease.
