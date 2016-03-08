Torino ready to launch assault to sign wantaway Milan forward

23 April at 20:30
Many AC Milan fans have been adamant that Patrick Cutrone is tied to the club and will be staying there in the future. However, over the course of this season, rumours have started to grow suggesting that perhaps Cutrone could be headed for the way out of the club. A few clubs have been linked to the forward, namely Torino and Lazio, the latter if Milan were to launch a fresh assault on the Biancocelesti's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, Torino are in fact ready to launch an assault on the Milan forward; as they attempt to purchase the Italian, allowing them to sell either Andrea Belotti or Simone Zaza.

Cutrone was getting a lot of gametime at the start of the season for Milan, when having to compete for a place with Gonzalo Higuain. However, after Higuain's loan was cancelled and the club signed Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa in January, Cutrone has seen significantly less of the pitch, leading to thoughts that perhaps his future does not lie with Milan after all.

