Torino ready to sell Zaza in January with fellow Italian club interested
02 December at 18:45Torino are ready to sell Italian striker Simone Zaza in the upcoming January transfer window due to his uninspiring performances with the club, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Granata coach Walter Mazzarri isn’t convinced by Zaza anymore and even left him on the bench in the club’s 1-0 win over Genoa this weekend, despite the injury to club talisman Andrea Belotti. Sassuolo are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.
Apollo Heyes
