Torino reject €10 million bid for Bonifazi: report

Italian Serie A side Torino have rejected a €10 million bid for young centre-back Kevin Bonifazi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window and has attracted interest from league rivals Sassuolo.



However, as per the latest report, Bonifazi’s parent club Torino have rejected Sassuolo’s bid of €10 million.



With less than a week left in the transfer window, it seems that the Italy U21 international is now looking set to stay at the club for at least six months.

