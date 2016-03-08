Torino reject €10 million bid for Bonifazi: report

28 August at 18:13
Italian Serie A side Torino have rejected a €10 million bid for young centre-back Kevin Bonifazi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window and has attracted interest from league rivals Sassuolo.

However, as per the latest report, Bonifazi’s parent club Torino have rejected Sassuolo’s bid of €10 million.

With less than a week left in the transfer window, it seems that the Italy U21 international is now looking set to stay at the club for at least six months.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Sassuolo
Torino

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.