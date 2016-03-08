Torino, Rincon: ‘This season we play anyone without fear’
25 August at 19:15Torino were unlucky to lose 1-0 against Roma last weekend, losing the game late on. Tomorrow, they will travel to Milan to play Inter at the San Siro; another tough game for the Turin-based club.
Speaking ahead of the match, midfielder Tomas Rincon had this to say:
“This year Torino can play with anyone, without any fear, we have worked well and we will go to Milan to face Inter without fear. the opponent who is of all value, but we will go there to play our game: we are not afraid of San Siro. We are growing up, we are an important group: in just the last days there have been top players like Zaza. For me, there was an excellent team performance, we showed our qualities, we will start from there.”
