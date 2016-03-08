AS Roma have only lost one of their last 16 matches against Torino in Serie A (W11 D4).



Torino have conceded exactly one goal in their last five home Serie A games against AS Roma (W1 D3 L1).



Torino and AS Roma have met three times on the opening weekend of a Serie A season, with the most recent one being in 1977: the Giallorossi have won twice, with the Granata winning the other.



Torino have both scored and conceded goals in their last three Serie A season openers (W1, D1, L1).



Torino have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three top-flight season openers at home (W2, D1).



AS Roma are unbeaten in their last six league-opening fixtures, thanks to four victories (without conceding) and two draws.



AS Roma have only lost one away league game last term: record for the Giallorossi in a single Serie A campaign.



The first of Iago Falque’s three league braces for Torino came against AS Roma in September 2016.