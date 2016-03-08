Torino rubbish Marchisio transfer speculations
10 June at 10:42Torino have denied the interest in Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio. The Italian midfielder had been linked with a move to the Stadio Olimpico yesterday but Torino, Juventus’ city rivals, have strongly denied that the player will be wearing the granata shirt in the summer.
Torino have release a tweet claiming that the report that claims Marchisio could join the club in the summer is the ‘Fake news of the day’.
MORE TRANSFER NEWS HERE
Go to comments