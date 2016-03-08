Torino's Andrea Belotti is no longer priority target for AC Milan
04 June at 18:10Torino striker Andrea Belotti is no longer a priority striker target for AC Milan in the summer transfer window.
AC Milan wanted to sign Andrea Belotti last summer, but the deal did happen. Massimiliano Mirabelli identifies the Italian international as a player with a lot of potential and has identified him as a target.
Belotti is no longer the first player in the list of striker targets for Massimiliano Mirabelli and AC Milan in the summer transfer window.
