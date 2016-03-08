Torino’s Bonifazi edges closer to SPAL move
08 January at 13:05Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s centre-back Kevin Bonifazi is edging closer to a move to league rivals SPAL in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the 23-year-old is likely to leave the club on a loan deal with an option for SPAL to make his move permanent by paying another €11 to €12 million.
However, the report further stated that the Turin-based club are looking to bring in a player from SPAL in exchange of Bonifazi, preferably midfielder Jasmin Kurtić.
