Torino’s Bonifazi edges closer to SPAL move

08 January at 13:05
Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s centre-back Kevin Bonifazi is edging closer to a move to league rivals SPAL in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The report stated that the 23-year-old is likely to leave the club on a loan deal with an option for SPAL to make his move permanent by paying another €11 to €12 million.

However, the report further stated that the Turin-based club are looking to bring in a player from SPAL in exchange of Bonifazi, preferably midfielder Jasmin Kurtić.

