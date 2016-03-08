The player, who is owned by Antalyaspor, is not done with his adventure in Italy and for this reason, his agent had contacted Torino, who locked him already in January.



At the moment, however, Sandro is not a priority for Torino. Therefore, the negotiations are blocked, and Il Toro will only accelerate these should other targets fade.

Now that the Benevento loan is about to end, Brazilian midfielder Sandro is looking for a new team.