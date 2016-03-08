Torino set price tag for Simone Zaza
05 December at 13:45Italian Serie A outfit Torino have set a price tag for striker Simone Zaza who is expected to leave the club in the coming transfer windows.
The 28-year-old is finding it hard to get playing time under manager Walter Mazzarri who is using him as a backup option of first-choice striker Andrea Belotti.
As per the latest development, the Turin-based outfit will let Zaza leave the club in the upcoming transfer windows for a transfer fee of €15 million.
