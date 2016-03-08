Torino set to announce return of Bruno Peres: the figures
23 June at 11:30Torino are set to announce the signing of their former defender Bruno Peres who spent the last two seasons with Roma.
The two clubs have reached an economic agreement and the player has also given his green light to return to Turin.
Bruno Peres will return to his former club on loan with an option to buy set to € 8 million.
Torino’s option to buy become mandatory when the player reaches 25 appearances in Serie A with the granata.
