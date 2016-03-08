Torino set to sign Laxalt: details of the agreement

29 August at 21:15
Serie A side Torino are set to sign AC Milan left-back Diego Laxalt on an initial loan deal.

Laxalt was initially close to Atalanta and while almost everything was agreed, but Milan refused to pay severance pay to the Uruguayan in the wage.

Sky Italia now claim that a decisive meeting took place between Laxalt's agents and Milan. He will arrive at Torino on an initial loan deal for a fee of 500,000 euros.

Torino have already held a meeting with the player's agents over the last few days and have reached an agreement with the rossoneri as well.

