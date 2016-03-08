Torino, Sirigu likely to leave next summer if the club don't qualify for Europa League
26 December at 09:40If Torino fail to qualify for the Europa League this season, star goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu may leave the club, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Italian is keen to play in European competition before he gets too old. The player, despite being a favourite of the Granata fans, doesn’t want to miss out on Europe and would even consider leaving Italy in order to play in a continental competition. Therefore, despite the fact that his contract expires in 2022, he is likely to leave in the summer should Torino achieve a league position below 6th.
Sirigu has made 23 appearances for the club so far this season, keeping five clean sheets across all competitions and conceding 33 goals. Despite Torino’s lacklustre first half of the season, Sirigu has been regularly commended for his strong performances with the Turin based club.
Apollo Heyes
