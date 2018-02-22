Torino sporting director gives update on Milan target

Gianluca Petrachi, sporting director of Torino, has made some statements to the microphones of Premium Sport a few minutes before the start of the match against the Genoa.



"Belotti remains? This is a speech that applies to him and anyone. He is also the captain, he has to lead the way, we have to go back, we have to get people who prove to want this shirt, with desire and ambition.



"If some important proposal arrives and the boy wants to go we have to make some evaluations, if he wants to stay we will be happier. "



"When we all think of being owners sometimes we think of ourselves and not we and Torino need to think about us, he is the captain and he has to transmit and desire and enthusiasm to everyone".



On Mancini callups - "I'm happy for Baselli, I think he deserves it, he is a player who has grown a lot, even a little underestimated, even for him I think the national team can give him self-esteem for the excellent season. Belotti I think the national team has to start from him, he's a completely recovered player and he can do good for the national team."

