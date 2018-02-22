Torino stars push for Gabbiadini to complete summer move
12 May at 14:55Players from Serie A side Torino are pushing Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini to join the Turin based side and return to the Serie A.
The 26-year-old Italian joined Southampton in the January of 2017 from Napoli for a fee in the region of 15 million euros. While he did make a wonderful start to life in England, but has faded away considerably since then. This season, the striker has appeared 28 times in the Premier League, scoring only five times for the Saints, who have all but survived relegation now.
Reports suggest that Torino players Mirko Valdifiori and Davide Baselli are pushing Gabbiadini to seal a return to the Serie A and join Torino.
Both players have reportedly been in personal contact with their fellow Italian as they look to convince him into joining the Turin based side.
Rumors have been strife linking Gabbiadini with a move to Torino, but the buying club will need a fee of about 15-17 million euros to convince Southampton to sell the player.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
