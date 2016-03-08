Torino still keen on Roma’s Nzonzi, here are the scenarios
08 October at 14:35Italian Serie A outfit Torino are still keen on signing AS Roma’s midfielder Steven Nzonzi who is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray.
It is believed that the Turin-based club’s hierarchy are interested in bringing the former Sevilla midfielder to the club, but because of having poor relationship with the Rome-based club, they know it is not going to be easy.
However, the deal is not completely out of question as Roma can either ask Torino to include Bonifazi, Lyanco or Bremer in the deal who will come to Stadio Olimpico in return or the Toro will be asked to permanently sign the midfielder who earns €3.5 million per season.
