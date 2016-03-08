Torino targeting former Arsenal defender

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Torino are targeting two defenders in this transfer market, on top of their list lies Kieran Gibbs and Juan Jesus.



Il Granada are hoping to land a fullback and are torn between Arsenal's former defender Gibbs and Chelsea's youngster Ola Aina.



The 28-year-old is currently playing for West Bromwich Albion, while Aina has spent last season on loan at Hull City and has now returned to London with the Blues.



Walter Mazzarri is also aiming to land a centre back and hopes he can convince Roma's Jesus to join his side next season.



The coach has personally called the Brazilian and is trying to lure him to move to Turin, especially as Jesus is no longer part of Di Francesco's plans.



The 27-year-old has featured for two top Italian sides, Roma and Inter Milan and will now either move to Torino or go to Porto who are after the player and will participate in the Champions League next season.

