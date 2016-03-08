Torino to make offer for Inter winger
11 October at 11:00Torino have quite the striking partnership these days with Simone Zaza and Andrea Belotti taking front-two roles for the Turin-based club. However, something is missing in the service and, with the sale of Ljajic and Niang over the summer, they are now seeking a star to boost their midfield – leading them to the name of Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva,
Gianluca Petrachi, Torino’s sporting director, has identified Candreva as a potential signing, with the Italian himself reportedly unhappy in Milan, behind Keita and Politano in the pecking order and missing out on a rumoured move to Monaco during the summer, in what was suggested as a possible exchange included in the Balde Keita loan deal.
Torino are ready to offer Inter a loan deal, with an option to buy – yet Inter could ask for, in return, a player of their own liking. If Ranocchia goes to England and Miranda to Brazil, Inter have space for another defender – meaning the possibility should not be excluded of Inter moving for Torino’s Nicolas Nkoulou.
