The transfer market is still 3 months away, but some clubs are nevertheless moving on this front and are observing different strategies to improve their respective teams. Torino is one of these teams and is looking to add an Inter player to their ranks to try and raise the level.According to Tuttosport, Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has a meeting with Piero Ausilio of Inter on the agenda to understand if there are the margins to bring Antonio Candreva to Turin.The Turin-based paper also adds that Petrachi's idea is to acquire the player on a 6-month loan deal with the salary paid entirely by the Granata.Candreva is not finding as much space as he used to this season for the Nerazzurri, due to the arrival of the likes of Keita Balde and Matteo Politano and thus could be on his way out of the club after 2 years.