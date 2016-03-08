Torino to protect Belotti from interested Napoli: the details

27 February at 17:20
Napoli are interested in Torino talisman Andrea Belotti, forcing the Granata to begin their defense of the striker, according to a report from Rome based newspaper la Repubblica via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the Naples based club are looking for a new forward to lead the line, considering that Belgian striker Dries Mertens’ contract expires at the end of the season. To protect the 26-year-old Italian, Torino president Urbano Cairo is ready to offer the player a contract renewal. His current deal expires in 2022.
 
Belotti has made 30 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2580 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored 15 goals and provided three assists, being a core part of the squad. The player scored 28 goals across all competitions for the Turin based club in the 2016/17 season, but has failed to replicate that form since.

Apollo Heyes

