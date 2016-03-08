Torino to sign Chelsea defender on a permanent deal, Cairo confirms

Torino will sign Ola Aina on a permanent deal and the decision will be communicated to Chelsea today. The Serie A side have decided to activate their € 10 million clause to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal and the president of the club Urbano Cairo has confirmed the decision.



"I am going to call Chelsea tomorrow [today] to activate Ola Aina's clause", Cairo said after Torino's 3-1 win against Lazio. Cairo did also talk about Simone Zaza who has a disappointing campaign this season: "He'd be a regular starter in 10 Serie A teams at least. Also Iago sat on the bench many times and not only for physical problems".



Aina has three goals and one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.



Torino have decided to activate the clause to sign him on a permanent deal but the player could leave the club in the summer as the Granata could sell him for a higher clause.



Fiorentina have already shown interest in the Chelsea defender who is now going to join Torino permanently.

