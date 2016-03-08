Two starters could miss Torino's important clash with Inter next week, according to the latest reports.

Il Toro lost their first game of the season, as Roma scored in the dying minutes of the game. Fans will feel that they deserved much more, and now another blow has hit the Turin side.

Lorenzo De Silvestri and Armando Izzo could miss out on the game this weekend, which would be a huge blow for Walter Mazzari.