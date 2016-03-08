Torino unhappy with Nkoulou’s interview

06 September at 15:40
Italian Serie A outfit Torino are reportedly unhappy with defender Nicolas Nkoulou over an interview where he criticised the club’s hierarchy.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to league rivals AS Roma during the recently concluded transfer window.

But the deal did not materialise as the Turin-based club’s hierarchy did not accept €20 million bid for the defender.

Nkoulou, in a recent interview recently with the French media outlet L'Equipe, expressed his disappointment with the club hierarchy for blocking his departure.

As per Sky Sports, Torino is unhappy with the Cameron international and is likely to fine him in the coming days.

