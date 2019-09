Torino unhappy with Nkoulou’s interview

Italian Serie A outfit Torino are reportedly unhappy with defender Nicolas Nkoulou over an interview where he criticised the club’s hierarchy.The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to league rivals AS Roma during the recently concluded transfer window.But the deal did not materialise as the Turin-based club’s hierarchy did not accept €20 million bid for the defender.Nkoulou, in a recent interview recently with the French media outlet L'Equipe, expressed his disappointment with the club hierarchy for blocking his departure.As per Sky Sports , Torino is unhappy with the Cameron international and is likely to fine him in the coming days.