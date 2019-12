Torino unlikely to buy Laxalt from Milan, expected to return next summer

It seems unlikely that Torino will buy on loan midfielder Diego Laxalt from AC Milan next summer, according to a report form Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is struggling for minutes under coach Walter Mazzarri. He has only played a full 90 minutes twice this season and considering that the Rossoneri want €11.5 million for the player, it seems unlikely that Torino will exercise their buy option on him. Therefore, he is expected to return to Milan in the summer.Apollo Heyes