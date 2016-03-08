Torino unlikely to buy Laxalt from Milan, expected to return next summer
23 December at 18:40It seems unlikely that Torino will buy on loan midfielder Diego Laxalt from AC Milan next summer, according to a report form Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is struggling for minutes under coach Walter Mazzarri. He has only played a full 90 minutes twice this season and considering that the Rossoneri want €11.5 million for the player, it seems unlikely that Torino will exercise their buy option on him. Therefore, he is expected to return to Milan in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
