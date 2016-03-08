Torino unlikely to redeem AC Milan man: the reason

12 appearances but only three as a starter, no goals and only one assist: these are the numbers of Diego Laxalt in this first part of the season with the Torino shirt. Of course, this isn't good enough for a starter, which is why he was found little space.
 
At the end of the season, Torino will have the opportunity to redeem the player, paying AC Milan €11.5m. However, given how the Uruguayan has performed during the season, it seems unlikely that he will stay at the club after this season.

