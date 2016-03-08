Torino, unsure about future of goalkeeper
29 November at 09:55Italian Serie A outfit Torino are unsure about the future of goalkeeper Samir Ujkani whose contract is coming to an end in less than eight months’ time.
The 31-year-old has not played a single match for the club in the ongoing campaign and as things stand, he will be available to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent in the January transfer window.
As per the latest development, the Turin-based club’s hierarchy have not decided till now whether to extend the player’s contract or let him leave the club, either in January or in the summer.
