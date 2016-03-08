Serie A giants Napoli will look to get back to winning ways after a disappointing in the Champions League as they visit a stiff Torino side in the Serie A today.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were held to 0-0 draw in the Champions League by Genk days after a close win over Brescia in the league last weekend. They have lost two games this season- one against Juventus and one against Cagliari two and a half weeks ago.

Atalanta's win over Lecce piles on the pressure on them to beat Il Toro, who have already beaten Milan in the league recently.



Here are some stats and facts from the game in Turin:



Arkadiusz Milik started in midweek but failed to make the most of his opportunity, denied by the woodwork on two occasions as Napoli slipped to a 0-0 draw away to Genk.



Dries Mertens will return up front and Fernando Llorente could get earn a start if Hirving Lozano needs a rest. Lorenzo Insigne was surprisingly axed from the squad against Barcelona and will hope to return to the fold here.



Kalidou Koulibaly misses out for Napoli, as he completes a two-match ban. Nikola Maksimovic will continue to deputise at the back.



Mário Rui was forced off through injury midway through the first half against Genk and is therefore unlikely to play here. Faouzi Ghoulam will hope to start at left-back here, as he did in the league last time out.