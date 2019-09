Torino, Verdi disappoints on debut against Milan

Torino forward Simone Verdi disappointed in his debut for the club yesterday against Milan, according to Calciomercato.com , with the Italian requiring better match fitness if he is to impress coach Walter Mazzarri.Verdi started for Torino in their 2-1 victory over Milan last night, but a poor performance in the first half left fans disappointed after the excitement of his arrival from Napoli late in the transfer window earlier this summer.Despite being 1-0 down at half time, Mazzarri took off the 27-year-old forward in order to push for the three points, a rewarding decision after striker Andrea Belotti scored twice in less than ten minutes to gift the victory to the Granata.The former Napoli striker will have to reach a better level of fitness if he is to shine in a Torino shirt, with Mazzarri defending him, suggesting that he “will still need time”.The loan deal from Napoli cost Torino €3m, with an obligation to buy Verdi at the end of the season for €20m.Apollo Heyes