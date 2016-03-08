Torino, Verdi disappoints on debut against Milan
27 September at 20:15Torino forward Simone Verdi disappointed in his debut for the club yesterday against Milan, according to Calciomercato.com, with the Italian requiring better match fitness if he is to impress coach Walter Mazzarri.
Verdi started for Torino in their 2-1 victory over Milan last night, but a poor performance in the first half left fans disappointed after the excitement of his arrival from Napoli late in the transfer window earlier this summer.
Despite being 1-0 down at half time, Mazzarri took off the 27-year-old forward in order to push for the three points, a rewarding decision after striker Andrea Belotti scored twice in less than ten minutes to gift the victory to the Granata.
The former Napoli striker will have to reach a better level of fitness if he is to shine in a Torino shirt, with Mazzarri defending him, suggesting that he “will still need time”.
The loan deal from Napoli cost Torino €3m, with an obligation to buy Verdi at the end of the season for €20m.
Apollo Heyes
