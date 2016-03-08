Torino, Verdi to start against former club Napoli
04 October at 22:00Torino forward Simone Verdi is set to start against his former club Napoli this weekend, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old Italian, who was the last transfer of the Italian transfer window this summer, will be hoping to prove his old coach Carlo Ancelotti right and impress in the game. The Napoli coach didn’t want to sell Verdi, but in the end a decision was made, and the player left the club.
Verdi will be starting with his new shirt number of 24 alongside Torino captain Andrea Belotti. The club are currently 8th in the league after a satisfactory start to the season, winning three of their opening six games, losing the other three. A win against Napoli could see them rise up to 4th, entering the European qualification spots.
Coach Walter Mazzarri will have a quieter schedule than he would have hoped at the start of the season, with the Turin based club failing to qualify for the Europa League after a disappointing loss to Wolves in the final playoff game.
Apollo Heyes
