Torino vs Inter 0-1 live, as Lautaro Martinez scores a great individual goal

MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter are winless in their last five Serie A meetings with Torino: only against Juventus (six) do the Nerazzurri have a longer current winless run against a single opponent in the top-flight.

- Torino have won their last two Serie A home games against Inter and could win three such games in a row against them in the competition for the first time since October 1977.

- Torino won their last Serie A game, having gained only two points from their previous six matches in the competition: they scored more goals in the last matchday (four) than they did in the six games prior (three).

- Torino have failed to score in two of their last three Serie A home games (one goal against Cagliari), as many as in their previous 23 such matches.

- Inter have won 31 points from their 12 Serie A games this campaign, their best haul in the three points for a win era – indeed, considering three points for a win, they have only won more points at this stage of a season in 1988/89 (32).

- Inter have won each of their opening six away games in a Serie A season for the first time since 2012/13, losing their seventh away encounter in that campaign.

- Inter have attempted a shot on average every three minutes whilst trailing in Serie A this season, the highest ratio among the 20 teams in the competition in 2019-20.

- Torino have conceded 189 fouls in Serie A so far this season (16 per game on average), more than any other side in the competition.

- Torino’s Armando Izzo scored his very first Serie A goal against Inter, in January 2015 for Genoa.

- Romelu Lukaku’s nine goals have earnt Inter 11 points in Serie A this season – no players goals have won more points for their side.



