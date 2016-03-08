Match Facts



1. Inter have won only one of their last six league games against Torino (D3 L3), conceding at least one goal in all of these - the Nerazzurri have never conceded a goal in seven consecutive meetings against the Granata.

2. Inter have not won against Torino in their last two Serie A away meetings (D1 L1): the last time the Granata remained unbeaten for three home games in a row against the Nerazzurri in the top flight was in November 1991

3. Torino's last six Serie A goals have been scored by six different players (Nkoulou, De Silvestri, Falque, Belotti, Rincón and Ansaldi).

In just under an hour, Torino will take on Inter at their home turf. The away side will hope to grab all three points in order to close the gap with second place and Napoli, who drew 0-0 against the Nerazzurri's city rivals AC Milan last night.