Torino vs Lazio: Match preview and predicted line-ups

Torino vs Lazio is the Biancocelesti’s final outing of the season; in a seventh-place play-off, effectively, that sees no impact on either team’s European qualification prospects. With both sides already finishing outside of the top six, it really is just a matter of pride and who wants that final place more. On one hand, Lazio, with Europa League already secured thanks to their Coppa Italia win over Atalanta, will still want to end the season on a high note whilst Torino, meanwhile, without any European qualification despite a fantastic season, may give it one final push to at least earn some bragging rights over Simone Inzaghi’s side.Torino come into Torino vs Lazio in great form, having lost just twice in their last seventeen games; a run which included victories against the likes of Milan, Atalanta and Inter, and a credible 1-1 draw against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Torino have been a formidable foe in the second half of the season and had given the Champions League race a real go before defeats to Bologna in March and Empoli last weekend ended their dreams of even qualifying for the Europa League. Despite this, the Turin based side have been a great side to watch and can be proud of the performances they gave.