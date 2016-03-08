2. Torino have won four of their last seven Serie A home fixtures (D1 L2), never conceding more than a single goal per match.

3. Napoli have won five of their last six league matches, losing the last one away to Sampdoria.

4. Torino’s four goals of this Serie A campaign have been scored in the second half. Napoli’s goals have been scored on average on the 59th minute of play – the latest by any team in this competition.

5. Napoli have faced on average only nine shots per game in this Serie A – fewer than any other side.

6. Torino’s Andrea Belotti has scored four goals in six starts against Napoli in Serie A, however he’s yet to win a game against the Partenopei (D1 L5).

7. Napoli’s José Callejón has created the most goal scoring chances (15) in this Serie A season, but he is yet to score himself.

8. Napoli’s Dries Mertens has been directly involved in nine goals in his last four league appearances against Torino (scoring six and making three assists)

The early clash between Torino and Napoli in Turin will kick off in just under an hour, with the visitors looking to get back to winning ways after grabbing one point against Red Star Belgrade in the UCL group stage. Down below, you will be able to find the pre-match facts.Napoli have won nine of their last 11 Serie A games against Torino (D1 L1). Since their return to Serie A in 2012/13, Torino have conceded 30 goals against Napoli, more than against any other opponent.