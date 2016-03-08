Torino waiting for Nkoulou's apology

05 September at 11:17
Italian Serie A outfit Torino are still waiting for an apology from defender Nicolas Nkoulou, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 29-year-old requested the club to not include him in the match against Sassuoloas he wanted to solve his future before the end of the transfer window.

The request was linked with a transfer request as well as league rivals AS Roma were heavily interested in acquiring the services of the former Lyon player.

However, the deal did not materialise and now Torino is waiting for an apology from Nkoulou before bringing him back in the team.

