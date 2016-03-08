Torino waiting on Bruno Peres decision ahead of switch from Roma

SHOW GALLERY

According to reports from Il Messaggero, Torino are close to receiving a decision from Roma’s Bruno Peres on whether or not he will be completing a move to Turin.



In the next 48 hours, we are expected to find out Peres’ decision on leaving the Italian capital and Torino reportedly remain optimistic about their chances of completing the deal.



For more news and rumours, visit our homepage.



To see some of Roma’s done deals so far, check our gallery.

