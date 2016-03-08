Torino, Zaza returns to squad for training session today

Torino had an afternoon training session today at the Stadio Filadelfia, with technical and tactical exercises on the main pitch. 22-year-old Italian winger Simone Edera, who was supposed to make a move to Serie B side Chievo before the deal fell through at the last minute, and 29-year-old Spanish striker Iago Falque both returned to training properly today, completing the entire session as usual with their team-mates, whilst 28-year-old Italian striker Simone Zaza returned to the group to train, but did not play the reduced pitch and time match which concluded the training session, to protect the player and ease him back into the training sessions without risk.Tomorrow there will be another afternoon session at the Stadio Filadelfia. Torino are currently third in the league after two wins in a row, being one of three perfect teams in the league along with city rivals Juventus and Antonio Conte’s Inter.Apollo Heyes