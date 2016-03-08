Torreira agent: 'New role making him unhappy'
17 November at 12:00The Uruguayan joined Arsenal in 2018 from Sampdoria for just over £25m and was welcomed by Arsenal fans who were crying out for a combative midfielder.
Combine this with an electric display at the 2018 world cup, and it all looked like it was coming together for Lucas, and Arsenal were the beneficiaries.
At first Torreira appeared to slot in well at the Gunners, adding some much-needed technical quality in central midfield. However, this season has seen manager Unai Emery deploy the 23-year-old into a move advanced role, meaning less time on the ball and more time running around looking aimlessly.
Torreira's agent Pablo Bentancur spoke of his client's dissatisfaction with the role, as we covered:
"Torreira is doing well at Arsenal, even if the change of role does not make him happy, but it must be said that this year the whole team is not going well," he told Radio Marteof.
"I don't know how things are, but I think Arsenal wants to keep him... In the new role, he is not at ease but we respect the coach's decisions, then we'll see what happens."
Anthony Privetera
