Torreira isn't happy at Arsenal: AC Milan his first choice
24 June at 10:00Lucas Torreira could return to play in Serie A, 12 months after his farewell from Sampdoria for London and Premier League. The Uruguayan midfielder, who's currently on international duty, is the first choice for AC Milan.
The Rossoneri's management, consisting of Boban, Maldini and Massara, are looking to please manager Giampaolo, who wants to reunite with Torreira after managing him at Sampdoria.
As it happens, the two could actually reunite this summer, and two points support this argument. The first is linked to Sensi, who after being heavily linked with the Rossoneri now is set for a move to Inter.
The second point relates to Torreira's will, helping Milan in the negotiations. According to Sportitalia, the midfielder has told Arsenal that he isn't happy and that he wants to be sold. Milan, thus, is his first choice.
The problem, as often happens in these situations, is of an economic nature. Arsenal are demanding at least €35m for the player, an obstacle which the Rossoneri are trying to overcome with the help of the player.
