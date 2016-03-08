Torreira remains AC Milan's priority: Arsenal's request revealed
20 June at 12:30The AC Milan team will undergo many changes in various departments. The midfield is certainly to be revolutionized. Rade Krunic has already been signed from Empoli and now the Rossoneri are targeting other reinforcements.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Lucas Torreira is at the top of Marco Giampaolo's wishlist. The 23-year-old is considered the ideal graft to improve the midfield.
The new Rossoneri coach knows the Uruguayan well, having trained and promoted him at Sampdoria. The two have a great relationship and this could be an advantage in a potential deal.
Torreira has a contract with Arsenal until June 2023 and the Gunners do not intend to sell the player for less than 35 million euros ago. The negotiations have not yet started but in the next few days, something could move, with confirmations coming from England that the player is considered sellable by the Gunners and could leave the Emirates Stadium.
