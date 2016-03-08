Torreira remains AC Milan's priority: Arsenal's request revealed

20 June at 12:30
The AC Milan team will undergo many changes in various departments. The midfield is certainly to be revolutionized. Rade Krunic has already been signed from Empoli and now the Rossoneri are targeting other reinforcements.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Lucas Torreira is at the top of Marco Giampaolo's wishlist. The 23-year-old is considered the ideal graft to improve the midfield.

The new Rossoneri coach knows the Uruguayan well, having trained and promoted him at Sampdoria. The two have a great relationship and this could be an advantage in a potential deal.

Torreira has a contract with Arsenal until June 2023 and the Gunners do not intend to sell the player for less than 35 million euros ago. The negotiations have not yet started but in the next few days, something could move, with confirmations coming from England that the player is considered sellable by the Gunners and could leave the Emirates Stadium.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.