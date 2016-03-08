Torricelli: ‘Juve don’t need Bonucci’



Former Juveutus defender Moreno Torricelli has spoken to Radio Sportiva about a possible swap deal between Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci. “I think Juventus didn’t miss Bonucci that much last season”, Torricelli said.



“Juventus’ history tells us that return never work. It feels strange to me to read about this negotiation. Bonucci struggled a bit at Milan. Chiellini, Barzagli and Buffon made everything easier. Caldara is probably the most promising Italian defender but he will need to settle in well at Juve and the players Juve already have can help him.”

