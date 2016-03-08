Tottenham 0-1 Ajax Player Ratings: Van de Beek and Blind impress, Sissoko raises eyebrows

SHOW GALLERY

The first leg of the first semi-final of the UEFA Champions League saw Ajax beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in North London earlier today.



After Spurs started the game on the backfoot, Ajax grew into the game and showed flashes of impressive football like the way they did against Real Madrid and Juventus.



And it was Donny van de Beek who broke through in the 15th minute after a brilliant passage of play from Ajax. The goal was given after a VAR check as the Dutchman was suspected to be offside.



While the Ajax period of domination didn't last too long, Spurs grew into the game after Jan Vertonghen went off due to what appears to a broken nose injury instead of a concussion.



Mousa Sissoko came on and Spurs immediately started playing well, missing two chances to equalize. But the first half ended 1-0.



The second saw Spurs dictate the tempo to a large extent, but Ajax always had a threat on the counter. David Neres hit the post as Spurs failed to create too many clear cut opportunities on goal.



Here are our player ratings from the game at Tottenham