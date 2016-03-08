Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City: Player Ratings

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City picked up a thrilling 1-0 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, to stay at the top of the league table.



In what was a game that saw Spurs give their all and fall short despite City not being at their best, City capitalized on a Kieran Trippier error as Riyad Mahrez scored early in the game and dedicated his goal to the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who tragically lost his life in the helicopter crash outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium.



Mauricio Pochettino's men ended the first half on a strong note and came back on an equal level in the second half, pushing for an equalizer. Having been caught on the counter, Spurs nearly conceded the second but David Silva couldn't control the ball from about five yards out and Raheem Sterling's shot was saved.



Spurs though, got a golden chance to get the equalizer, when Kyle Walker was nicked off the ball by Dele Alli who teed up Harry Kane, who set up Erik Lamela one on one with the goalkeeper. The Argentine though, fluffed his lines and skied the ball well over the bar.



Spurs kept pushing, but City stood firm to stay unbeaten in the Premier League. They are now back at the top of the league, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. Spurs stayed at fifth, a point off the top four and five points off City.



Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)