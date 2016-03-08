Tottenham, a midfielder already wants to leave the club in January

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso is not satisfied at the North London club and is ready to leave in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the 23-year-old Argentine midfielder is unhappy with Spurs and would like to leave London. On loan from Spanish side Real Betis, the player may push for a move in January so the North London club don’t consider enacting their buy option on him.

