Tottenham, a midfielder already wants to leave the club in January
03 December at 17:45Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso is not satisfied at the North London club and is ready to leave in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 23-year-old Argentine midfielder is unhappy with Spurs and would like to leave London. On loan from Spanish side Real Betis, the player may push for a move in January so the North London club don’t consider enacting their buy option on him.
Apollo Heyes
