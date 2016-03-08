Tottenham-Ajax: Probable line-ups and match facts

30 April at 10:30
The clash between Tottenham and Ajax (kick-off at 21:00) is the first semi-final in this year's edition of Champions League. Both sides have been impressive in the competitions so far and this bodes for a nice encounter.

Spurs manager Pochettino will be without the suspended Son, in addition to the injured Kane, Aurier, Winks and Lamela. Kane and Son will certainly be missed, especially since the latter has done so well in replacing the former. Instead, Lucas Moura will play up front, which might work considering the Brazilian's good form.

Ajax, on the other hand, have no major injuries to take into account, and thus ten Hag will be able to field his best team in what will be a very important game.

Likely Tottenham XI (4-1-4-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier; Eriksen, Wanyama, Dele Alli, Davies; Lucas Moura.

Likely Ajax XI (4-3-3): Onana; Veltman, de Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; de Jong, van de Beek, Schone; Neres, Tadic, Ziyech.

