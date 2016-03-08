Tottenham and Arsenal opens door to summer exit

Sampdoria defender Jaquim Andersen has spoken about this season and his plans for the future with elfvoetbal.nl. The 22-year-old is one of the most promising defenders in Serie A and both Tottenham and Arsenal have been linked with welcoming his services: "I ask myself where I will go. I understand that big clubs are interested in signing me and I am happy for that. However, it's not the right time to speak about a new team. I am proud to play for Sampdoria and I want to do everything I can to qualify for Europe".



INTER - "I am sorry for the result, I think we deserved a draw, at least. One point would have been useful, our main target remains the Europa League".



ADAPTATION - "I went back to Holland to salute my former team-mates at Twente. I didn't forget the language, I practice it in Italy as well. I speak Dutch with Praet and Barreto who had experiences in Holland and he always gives me advices to improve".

