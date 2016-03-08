Tottenham and Juve target Ndombele 'can leave on one condition', Lyon president confirms

Juventus and Tottenham are both interested in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Both the bianconeri and the spurs are looking to improve their roster ahead of next season as they both like Ndombele a lot. Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas spoke to the press during the Jean Carlos presentation (he was recently acquired by Lyon), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Ndombele? He is a solid player and yes many big clubs have interest in him. Even so, there is nothing concrete. We don't have the need to sell off our tops players but if we get an offer that we can't refuse, then we will evaluate it".



Juve are one of the teams that are strongly interested in him but they might consider Aulas' demands as being too high. Juve have strong interest in Man United's Paul Pogba too as he is their top priority. It remains to be seen if the red devils are willing to let him leave this summer...